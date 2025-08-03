Over 70% of foreigners visiting Hiroshima feel A-bombings unjustified: survey

Photo taken on Thursday shows foreign visitors looking at exhibits at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima.

Over 70 percent of foreigners visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum feel that the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of the western Japan city and Nagasaki cannot be justified, a recent Kyodo News survey showed.

Of the 74.6 percent who said the bombings were unjustified, 6.2 percent said they had changed their view after seeing the exhibits, according to the survey of around 1,000 foreign visitors conducted this summer. Meanwhile, 7.2 percent said the bombings were justified, and 12.8 percent were unsure.

Among Americans, 13.3 percent said they felt the bombings were justified, almost double the rate among all respondents, while 48.5 percent said they were not. Notably, 8.2 percent of Americans said their views had changed to not supporting the bombing after visiting the museum.

The number of foreign visitors to the museum in fiscal 2024 surpassed 720,000, the highest since its opening in 1955, according to the museum.

The most commonly cited reason for visiting the museum, with multiple answers allowed, was "learnt about the bombings at school" at 75.4 percent, followed by "read books or watched films" at 45.7 percent, and "concern over global nuclear issues" at 44.9 percent.

Less than 5 percent attributed it to Nihon Hidankyo, Japan's leading group of atomic bomb survivors, winning the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize or the 2023 Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima.

There are estimated to be around 12,000 nuclear warheads in the world. When asked about nuclear abolition, 55.6 percent agreed it is a necessity, while 35.9 percent said it should be but acknowledged it is difficult under current conditions. Only 3.0 percent said such weapons should not be abolished.

Among the 394 respondents from nuclear-armed countries, 46.4 percent said nuclear arms should be abolished, followed by 43.1 percent who said they should be, but it is difficult, and 4.1 percent who were against abolition.

The survey, conducted in June and July via a post-visit QR code scan, garnered valid responses from 1,000 individuals from 62 countries and regions.

