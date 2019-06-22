Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Over-75s caused twice as many traffic fatalities as younger drivers in 2018: gov't report

0 Comments
TOKYO

People aged 75 or older caused more than double the number of fatal traffic accidents than those younger than them in 2018, a Japanese government report showed Friday, highlighting the road safety challenges the country faces as its population rapidly ages.

According to the latest white paper on traffic safety approved by the cabinet, drivers and motorcycle riders aged 75 or older caused 8.2 fatal accidents per 100,000 licensed road users in 2018, about 2.4 times the number caused by those aged 74 or younger.

By age group, those aged 16 to 19 caused the highest number of fatal accidents at 11.1 per 100,000 licensed road users, while those in their 30s caused 2.9, people in their 40s caused 3.0 and those in their 50s caused 3.3.

The report pointed to various ways the elderly driver issue could be addressed, such as promoting the use of vehicles with advanced safety technologies like automatic braking systems. It also said that elderly people should be able to more easily live without driving.

"It is essential to build a society which allows senior citizens to live independently despite the degradation of their physical abilities due to aging, supported by advanced technologies and other means," the paper pointed out.

With the number of overseas visitors to Japan on the rise in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, traffic accidents involving foreign drivers have also increased, the report showed.

Among accidents caused by rental car drivers in 2018, 158 were caused by foreigners, up 2.3-fold from 2014, while the number of overseas visitors who used rental car services in Japan also increased about 8-fold from 2011 to around 1.4 million in 2017, according to the paper.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 25, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel