Over 80% of Japan adults deem 30 seconds or less video ads 'long': survey

More than 80 percent of working adults surveyed in Japan consider a 30-second or shorter video advertisement "long," Citizen Watch Co said Tuesday, amid the spread of short videos.

The company asked 400 people aged 20 and older nationwide about the length of ads they find too long, and 39.5 percent said 30 seconds, followed by 22.3 percent who picked 15 seconds, 14.3 percent who selected 10 seconds, and 5.3 percent for five seconds.

A company official said the results suggest viewers are prioritizing "time performance," or value for time spent, as they are often exposed to short videos.

The survey was conducted online from April 3 to 6, exploring how people perceive time in their daily lives and at work.

Regarding their perception of time while using the popular message app Line, 30.3 percent said a reply feels slow if it does not arrive by the next day, while 27.3 percent cited later the same day, indicating more people do not expect an instant response.

© KYODO