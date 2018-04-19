Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Metropolitan Police Department conducts an antiterrorism exercise at the Ajinomoto National Training Center in Tokyo's Kita Ward. Athletes from various sports are training at the center in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020. Photo: KYODO
national

Over 90% of security companies suffering staff shortages: police

5 Comments
TOKYO

More than 90 percent of private security companies in Japan are suffering a personnel shortage, a police survey shows, fueling concern about a possible shortfall in staff for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

To address the issue, the National Police Agency said it is considering easing the burden on companies looking to hire staff by revising legal regulations and introducing an online training system for security guards.

The number of security service firms and security guards remained almost flat in the last few years in Japan, standing at around 9,400 and 540,000, respectively, as of the end of 2016.

In the survey conducted between September and November last year, which received responses from 485 companies, 96.5 percent reported they were in need of traffic guards at construction and other sites, some companies more so than others.

Among other categories, 94.5 percent reported a shortage of crowd control officers, 83.4 percent of airport security guards including baggage inspection officers and 81.9 percent of building security guards.

As for causes of the staffing shortages, 79.3 percent cited low wages as a major obstacle, 78.6 percent the aging of the population and a dearth in the availability of new workers and 57.1 percent a labor shortage due to growing demand.

The survey showed 92.8 percent of companies bolstered recruitment efforts and 77.6 percent said they raised wages or improved other conditions to cope with labor shortages.

Only 3.3 percent said they boosted their efficiency by introducing robot and other advanced information and communication technologies to tackle shortfalls.

A mere 7.6 percent of respondents said they introduced technologies such as security cameras and biometric authentication.

A lack of knowledge about recent advances and costs are cited as reasons that prevented security companies from utilizing high-tech solutions, according to the survey.

Hachiro Okonogi, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, told a press conference Thursday, "In order for security services to further contribute to a safe and secure society, we will instruct the police to collaborate with industry bodies and facilitate necessary measures."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

They could hire ALTs and fill those positions quickly (b^_^)d

1 ( +1 / -0 )

With the pay at a whopping ¥900 p/h, I'm amazed! Who wouldn't want to stand around with a glow-wand all day?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No wonder there's a shortage. Gotta guard those potholes even in the middle of the night instead of just fencing it off like they do everywhere else. Just in case some drunkard like me falls into one at 3 am on my way to the conbini. Japan is a safety country.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

How strange, according to almost every other report I've read on labour shortages there has always been a paragraph saying how technology will resolve the problem. The police obviously hasn't read these articles.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They could hire ALTs and fill those positions quickly (b^_^)d

Absolutely.

How strange, according to almost every other report I've read on labour shortages there has always been a paragraph saying how technology will resolve the problem.

Not to mention right wing posters..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond Takai and Yasui: Japanese Vocab to Watch Out for While Shopping

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Art & Culture

5 Tokyo Classes To Guide You Through The World Of Japanese Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

LGBT

Eagle Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel