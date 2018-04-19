Over 90% of security companies suffering staff shortages: police

The Metropolitan Police Department conducts an antiterrorism exercise at the Ajinomoto National Training Center in Tokyo's Kita Ward. Athletes from various sports are training at the center in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

More than 90 percent of private security companies in Japan are suffering a personnel shortage, a police survey shows, fueling concern about a possible shortfall in staff for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

To address the issue, the National Police Agency said it is considering easing the burden on companies looking to hire staff by revising legal regulations and introducing an online training system for security guards.

The number of security service firms and security guards remained almost flat in the last few years in Japan, standing at around 9,400 and 540,000, respectively, as of the end of 2016.

In the survey conducted between September and November last year, which received responses from 485 companies, 96.5 percent reported they were in need of traffic guards at construction and other sites, some companies more so than others.

Among other categories, 94.5 percent reported a shortage of crowd control officers, 83.4 percent of airport security guards including baggage inspection officers and 81.9 percent of building security guards.

As for causes of the staffing shortages, 79.3 percent cited low wages as a major obstacle, 78.6 percent the aging of the population and a dearth in the availability of new workers and 57.1 percent a labor shortage due to growing demand.

The survey showed 92.8 percent of companies bolstered recruitment efforts and 77.6 percent said they raised wages or improved other conditions to cope with labor shortages.

Only 3.3 percent said they boosted their efficiency by introducing robot and other advanced information and communication technologies to tackle shortfalls.

A mere 7.6 percent of respondents said they introduced technologies such as security cameras and biometric authentication.

A lack of knowledge about recent advances and costs are cited as reasons that prevented security companies from utilizing high-tech solutions, according to the survey.

Hachiro Okonogi, chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, told a press conference Thursday, "In order for security services to further contribute to a safe and secure society, we will instruct the police to collaborate with industry bodies and facilitate necessary measures."

