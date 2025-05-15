Over-the-counter drugs to be available at convenience stores in Japan

Over-the-counter drugs will become available at convenience stores in Japan within two years, following the enactment of revised laws in the Diet on Wednesday.

Over-the-counter drugs are currently restricted to sales by pharmacists or registered sellers. Under the revised legislation, they will be offered at designated convenience stores, provided buyers receive online usage guidance from pharmacists.

As the abuse of over-the-counter drugs has become a serious social concern, sales of certain medicines considered high risk -- as cough and cold remedies -- will be limited for young people to one small package per person.

These drugs are designed to be safe and effective when taken as directed, but ignoring the recommended dosage can lead to increased tolerance, dependency, or, in some cases, acute poisoning that requires emergency medical attention.

Measures to prevent overdosing and other forms of drug abuse will be enforced within a year.

© KYODO