Over-the-counter drugs to be available at convenience stores in Japan

Over-the-counter drugs will become available at convenience stores in Japan within two years, following the enactment of revised laws in the Diet on Wednesday.
Over-the-counter drugs are currently restricted to sales by pharmacists or registered sellers. Under the revised legislation, they will be offered at designated convenience stores, provided buyers receive online usage guidance from pharmacists.
As the abuse of over-the-counter drugs has become a serious social concern, sales of certain medicines considered high risk -- as cough and cold remedies -- will be limited for young people to one small package per person.
These drugs are designed to be safe and effective when taken as directed, but ignoring the recommended dosage can lead to increased tolerance, dependency, or, in some cases, acute poisoning that requires emergency medical attention.
Measures to prevent overdosing and other forms of drug abuse will be enforced within a year.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Laguna
Make Aspirin legal in Japan,.
Jay
Fantastic news! Because what we really need in Japan was even easier access to overpriced pills that don’t cure anything, just politely tell your symptoms to “pipe down” while your body quietly gets worse. And how good is popping a quick fix from the same place you buy instant ramen and magazine smut?! Why actually address diet, sleep, stress, or underlying health issues when you can just grab a colorful box of liver-battering magic from the local MiniStop? Cheers to treating the smoke while ignoring the fire.
Namahage
Brilliant!
Just cure the symptoms,not the cause.