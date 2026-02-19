Overseas student cap raised at 3 Japan universities to attract talent

Japan's education ministry will allow three universities to accept international students above their enrollment caps under its new exemption system to attract global talent amid intensifying global competition.

A total of 11 faculties at Tohoku University, the University of Tsukuba and Hiroshima University will be able to boost foreign student numbers from fiscal 2026 starting April, in the first granting of exemptions since the system was introduced last year, the ministry said.

The faculties are the Faculty of Science at Tohoku University, seven schools including humanities and culture at the University of Tsukuba, and three science-related faculties at Hiroshima University.

The measure is aimed at nurturing global talent to enhance Japan's competitiveness, as the race to attract outstanding overseas students intensifies.

Universities face penalties for exceeding their enrollment caps, posing challenges to the active acceptance of international students. Faculties certified for the special exemption can raise their maximum enrollments by 5 percent above their caps.

Requirements for certification include maintaining an enrollment rate of at least 90 percent and stable financial conditions. Three out of eight universities that applied last fall were granted the special exemption following screening by experts.

© KYODO