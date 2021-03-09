Officials dealing with COVID-19 working nearly 400 hours overtime a month

Japan's top government spokesman has expressed concern about the excessive amounts of overtime being put in by officials in charge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, describing working nearly 400 extra hours per month as "very abnormal."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato's call for a review of their workload came after figures showed that staff at the Cabinet Secretariat's Office for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control were in the office an average of 124 hours outside of normal work hours, with one person clocking 391 hours.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister in charge of the country's COVID-19 response, has apologized for allowing overtime far above the government's labor guidelines and vowed to implement reforms to "ease the burden" on his staff.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare sets the threshold for determining overwork as the cause of death or disease at 100 hours of overtime in the preceding month or an average of 80 hours over the preceding two to six months.
Last Friday, Taro Kono, minister in charge of civil service reform, described the situation as "blacker than black."
Nishimura said his staff racked up the long hours in January because of work related to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's declaration of a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area as well as a revision to the special measures law on coronavirus measures.
The Office for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control had 102 members as of the end of January, with none using the option to work from home, according to the government's written answer to a question from lawmaker Kiyoshi Adachi.
Staff members spent 104 hours in the office outside of normal work hours in November and 89 hours in December.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Starbucks
Somebody needs a calculator. This does not add up.
smithinjapan
Isn't that four times the rate that Abe capped the overtime at before it would be illegal? I'm going to go ahead and guess that no charges will be filed and the government will simply apply some lip-service and some vows to it.
dagon
So Japan's response to the pandemic should be orders of magnitude better than other countries , for example New Zealand's, that do not engage in such overtime practices?
Like Abe and Suga, humble bragging about all the overtime they put in while having very little to show for it.
robert maes
391 overwork hours + 22 days off 8 normal hours is 176 hours more or total of 567 hours of work in a month.
That is the equivalent of 23 days non stop work at 24hrs a day. Must be a Dentsu guy claiming this
Bob Fosse
At least they are on a civil servant salary unlike poor Taro Suzuki managing the local McDonalds and contemplating suicide.