Pachinko parlors to refrain from renewing machines before G-20

About 800 pachinko parlors in western Japan have decided to refrain from replacing their game machines with new ones, a classic measure to attract customers, ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka slated in June, an industry group said Tuesday.

The decision, made after the group discussed with police which pachinko parlors are required under law to apply for the changing or addition of machines, is intended to prevent an extra burden being placed on police, who will be busy maintaining security before and during the major international meeting.

According to the national organization of pachinko halls, almost all pachinko and slot machine parlors in the western Japan prefectures of Osaka and Ehime will not apply for the introduction of new game machines in the whole month of June in Osaka and between late May and late June in Ehime. The G-20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 28 to 29.

In addition, those in Ehime, whose capital city Matsuyama is scheduled to host a G-20 labor ministers' meeting on Sept 1 to 2, will handle the matter the same way from late July through Sept 2, the organization said, adding that its Osaka and Ehime chapters have already informed their local members of the policy.

"Although some pachinko parlors may voice concern that (the self-restraint) will affect their business, we'd like to cooperate for the success of the G-20 summit," said an official of the national organization.

Pachinko parlors in Japan have taken similar measures for big international events such as the Group of Eight Hokkaido Toyako summit in 2008 and the 2002 FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea.

The G-20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

