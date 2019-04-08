Newsletter Signup Register / Login
"Taiyo no Tamago" premium mangoes Photo: YOUTUBE/Fuji TV
national

Pair of mangoes goes for record ¥500,000 at season's first auction

MIYAZAKI

A pair of premium mangoes from Miyazaki Prefecture fetched a record 500,000 yen in the season's first auction at a local wholesale market on Monday, topping the previous best of 400,000 yen.

The premium mangoes are called "Taiyo no Tamago" (Egg of the Sun).

To qualify for this description, they have cleared the strict criteria of weighing at least 350 grams each, possess a high sugar content, and have more than half their skin covered in a bright red hue, according to the Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation.

The auction for the fruit began around 7 a.m., causing a stir among the crowd when the record price was announced. The mangoes went to a local produce wholesale company.

"The record price will give a lift to those who grew the mangoes," said Shota Tatemoto, a 35-year-old employee from the company.

Cased in a container and weighing about 1 kilogram between them, the mangoes will be sold at a department store in Fukuoka, the biggest city in the Kyushu region, where Miyazaki is located.

The federation expects shipping from growers to peak between mid-May and mid-June.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

I've got a brand new pair of coconuts.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You know you have too much money if you're paying $2,000 plus for a mango

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cue the jokes. Mine were moderated last year - but 太陽の卵 - there's no end with that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

