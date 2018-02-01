Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors hold up their phones to take photos of giant panda cub Xiang Xiang and her mother Shin Shin at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Pandamonium as giant panda cub Xiang Xiang starts 7-hour ‘working’ day

TOKYO

Visitors flocked to Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo on Thursday as the viewing time to see giant panda cub Xiang Xiang and her mother Shin Shin increased to seven hours daily.

Since Xiang Xiang first went on display to the public on Dec 19, the zoo has limited the number of visitors to 2,000 lottery winners per day during a 2 1/2-hour period to ensure the pandas were not caused too much stress. Xiang Xiang was born last June 12 and now weighs 16.4 kilograms, according to the zoo.

As of Thursday, though, visitors can now see the cub and her mother from 9:45 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis. Viewing time is limited to one to two minutes. Zoo officials said around 9,500 people per day are expected to come and see Xiang Xiang.

Kyodo reported that people started arriving at 3 a.m. and by 9:30 a.m., 1,201 people had lined up to get tickets to see the pandas.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

starts 7-hour ‘working’ day

Even animals have to work in Japan. Poor expensive panda.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I must say, if I was the panda I would have fears of such a large crowd with flashing camera and phones and probably noise. More circus than zoo, which I never like anyway.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Well, with so many visitors so suddenly, I wouldn't be surprised this cub shows abnormal behavior in just a few months.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wow. I tend to think of zoos as places for families with small children. It doesn't look like that scrum would be safe for kids.

And why does everyone need to take their own photo? To prove they were there? To whom? Surely there are plenty of professional photos available online.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I wonder how often it has to put in overtime?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

