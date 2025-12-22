Panel calls for tighter immigration control, help with language learning

Japan must strengthen its immigration control to prevent illegal employment while providing more opportunities for foreign residents to learn the Japanese language and deepen their understanding of its culture, an advisory panel said Monday.

The panel, mostly consisting of academics, submitted its recommendations to Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi as his ministry plans to update its basic plan on immigration to realize a more inclusive society in which both Japanese and non-Japanese residents coexist amid a recent sharp rise in foreign residents.

In the report, the panel cited cases of foreigners holding the specialist visa for engineers, interpreters and international service professionals being dispatched instead to illegally work as unskilled laborers.

It urges that the country's immigration authorities get a grip on the situation and make revisions as needed to the current immigration control and residency management system.

The panel also called for more steps to help foreign residents integrate smoothly into society by holding seminars designed to improve their Japanese language skills and learn about Japanese culture and customs.

The Immigration Services Agency will reflect the report in its basic plan for immigration control and residency management, which it compiles every five years.

Established in 1990, the advisory board has held 10 meetings since last December, with Kikumi Noguchi, a board member and executive vice president of Hitotsubashi University, serving as chairperson.

