Panel proposes mass evacuation of coastal areas if mega quake hits

A government council on anti-disaster measures on Tuesday proposed that all residents of Japan's central and western coastal areas should evacuate if the region is hit by a massive earthquake that could occur in the next 30 years.

The council called on the government to issue evacuation orders for all residents, including those not immediately affected, if a magnitude-8 quake occurs in the Nankai Trough extending from off the coast of central Japan to the southwest.

Residents would be advised to remain on alert for about a week after the quake, as past records show an earthquake of a similar scale has followed the major quake in the other hypocentral regions, within 32 hours in the shortest case.

The government estimates a 70-80 percent chance of a magnitude 8 to 9 quake occurring along the trough within the next 30 years. In the worst case, the quake could produce massive tsunami of over 30 meters, killing up to 323,000 people, according to the estimate.

Based on the proposal, the government is set to compile guidelines on anti-quake measures for municipal governments and businesses that could be affected by the possible disaster, while working on a review of the law on measures against large-scale earthquakes.

The government can issue evacuation orders for municipal governments that are expected to be hit by tsunami higher than 30 centimeters within 30 minutes of a quake.

Following the guidelines, local governments are expected to prepare their evacuation plans.

The council also proposed issuing advisories if a smaller magnitude 7 quake hit the areas or abnormal phenomena were detected such as underground deformation with temblors not strong enough to be felt by residents.

