Panic buying continues in Tokyo as residents asked to stay home for weekend

Large queues formed at supermarkets and stores in Tokyo on Friday as residents in the Japanese capital prepared for a weekend at home, after the city's governor called on them to remain indoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike's plea on Wednesday to refrain from non-essential, non-urgent outings through April 12, and especially this weekend, prompted residents to stock up on everything from instant noodles and rice to toiletries and fresh produce, despite public-service warnings against hoarding.
Yuri Inoue, a 31-year-old graphic designer in Tokyo, said she was one of the "panic buyers", hoarding food for the next two weeks to allay concerns from her parents living outside Tokyo.
"If convenience stores and supermarkets will stay open, people should stay calm. The government should emphasize that point more strongly," she told Reuters.
In one residential neighborhood, more than a dozen people lined up for toilet paper at a local drug store. One of them, an elderly woman, leaned on her walker as she held a 10,000-yen note in her hand.
Koike asked for calm while repeating her pleas to refrain from weekend public gatherings.
"But I am saying you can go to supermarkets to buy food or medicines or go to hospitals," Koike said at a coronavirus meeting for the Tokyo government. "There are acts of securing things like food, so I would like to ask Tokyo citizens for calm behavior."
Tokyo has seen a surge in coronavirus cases this week, reporting a record 47 cases on Thursday for a total of 259.
While not many for a city of nearly 14 million, experts have warned of a high risk of an "overshoot" - or explosive rise - given that more than half of the newest cases could not be traced.
The Tokyo area has also asked residents to refrain from congregating to view its famous spring cherry blossoms at parks and plans to close its zoos and aquariums for two weeks.
Parts of three public parks in Tokyo will be closed off until the flower-viewing season is over, a Tokyo government official told Reuters, without specifying the dates.
And retail giants Takashimaya and Matsuya said they would shutter multiple department stores in the greater metropolitan area on the upcoming weekend.
Coronavirus infections have climbed to more than 1,400 nationwide with 47 deaths, excluding those from a cruise ship that was quarantined last month. Globally, infections have topped half a million people and deaths at more than 24,000.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to order his cabinet to compile an economic package with spending worth 12 trillion yen or more, government officials and lawmakers say, joining global policymakers in rolling out fiscal stimulus to avert a downturn from the spreading pandemic.
Tokyo has not declared an emergency or a full-blown lockdown, and its streets were not as deserted as many European cities, where laws are forcing residents to stay indoors.
But during rush hour around 8 a.m., some subway lines in central Tokyo where commuters normally stand elbow-to-elbow were visibly less crowded, some even with empty seats.
A truck driver delivering toilet paper and tissues to drug stores said he'd been working 12 to 13-hour shifts every day for the past month - compared with five-day weeks of 9-10 hours before the hoarding began.
"It's been tough," he told Reuters, declining to give his name. "This job involves a lot of lifting, so I don't know how long my body can last at this pace."
Others worried about losing work as economic activity slows.
"They say we have to stay in but I'll probably end up going out since otherwise I won't make any money," said taxi driver Takahiko Nihei. "If I stay at home I'll just worry about things: money, the virus, making a living. But if I get out and around, I can forget this for a while."
Wesley
Hoarding? No, it's called prepping.
Thank you, unsung heroes. They make sure we get our basic necessities. I think energy drink companies should sponsor these folks who work so hard.
timeon
so, in order not to crowd the supermarkets on the weekend, we should crowd the supermarkets on Friday. Cause the virus becomes more active during weekends, of course
rainyday
The government needs to take control of this. This idiotic ad hoc “Everybody just stay home this weekend” pronouncement is the worst. A weekend with fewer people out and about isn’t going to do anything. If we need to lock things down, the just be straight about it and lock them down! This just feeds into the very strong impression everyone has right now that the government is not in control of this but for some reason still thinks they can get away with half pretending that it is.
TigersTokyoDome
Inoue Yuri is a typical example. says people should stay calm then buys food for 2 weeks?! Who needs 2 weeks of food??
The rule should be simple - supermarkets and combinis should only permit one small basket per sale. They are the greedy businesses creating this panic stockpiling.
marcelito
The fact supermarkets and convenience stores will stay open has been emphasized , yet hoarders like Yuri here panic buy sh..tloads, get a grip and calm down. Supermarkets should impose limit of 1 or 2 of each item across the board, like they did overseas .
Jimizo
Yep.
I’d just add some irresponsible people on social media aren’t helping either. I read one post here saying we should be stockpiling for two to three months.
zichi
BRITS have more than £1billion worth of food stockpiled in their homes after panic buying over the coronavirus, enough for three weeks.
Crazyhorse!
Do the hustle
Wait for yet another surge in cases from all those panic shoppers who lined up at opening time. You can bet there was no social distancing or any other precautions taken in the lines. Move over Italy and the US. Japan is coming to share the top with you. I also doubt people will stay home over the weekend. They’ll be making the most of the slightly uncrowded department stores and parks.
TigersTokyoDome
Jim, this was the problem in the UK. No limit on large trolley shopping. People were queuing from 6 in the morning.
Then surprise, surprise the supermarkets have so much business they are the only industry creating new employment. These are the people feeding the panic buying and stockpiling.
kurisupisu
Don’t panic in a pandemic!!!
Reckless
Be thankful Japan is a capitalist country. When the shelves are bare they are quickly restocked.
klausdorth
Where has the Japanese kindness and patience gone?
This isn't the end of the world yet.
hooktrunk2
I just got back from an Itoyokado on the corner of Yon-go-sen and and Kannana and they had plenty of stuff. I was able to just go right up to the register. We have more food in our refrigerator than normal but not upon seeing the situation in-person, I am more relieved.
RubensT
And on monday everybody go back to their normal lives and the trains and subways will be packed during rush hour.
MikaTakara
Where has the Japanese kindness and patience gone?
Was there anything in the story about fights? People just lined up and bought some they thought they may need.
Nnoah0630
The government says - Don't go out to do any nonessential or public gatherings this weekend - and Japanese people thinks everything is closed, no one will go out because apparently grocery shopping for food and daily necessities are "nonessential"...
I'm glad I predicted this was going to happen so I bought some food for just a few days since Wednesday's announcement.
Northernlife
Stay home all weekend then when Monday comes jump on crowed trains go back to work...i get it........
Obake
I wanted to cook a dish with eggplants and tomato today, so I went to Gyomu supermarket near Togoshi Ginza station to buy some canned tomatos. It was hell. I think there were not many cans of ANY food left on the shelves. People lining up inside the supermarket like I have never seen before. Thank you, you panic buyers. The only thing that is getting more on my nerves than the virus itself is the stupidity of people. Good grief, there is NO need to buy food for the next 250 years, even during a lockdown we can all go to the supermarkets every day and buy any food we like. Or we could, if it wasn't for the stupid panic buyers.
Jtsnose
Please don't hoard . . . it's not fair to others.
daito_hak
From an article in The Japantimes:
Long lines snaked around in the already cramped aisles of the store. There was even a scuffle when a man yelled at another shopper for apparently cutting in line.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/03/26/business/economy-business/shoppers-rush-tokyo-coronavirus/#.Xn2_Gi89ihA
I witnessed myself several people usually old dudes having arguments, with one pretending that he wanted to take a knife from his pocket. That’s the reality, not the Walt Disney world you think Japan is.
smithinjapan
"While not many for a city of nearly 14 million, experts have warned of a high risk of an "overshoot" - or explosive rise - given that more than half of the newest cases could not be traced."
Was watching this on the news the other day and I was like, "Overshoot what? Overshooting the estimates? What are they talking about?" Alas, it was simply more katakana English injected into the Japanese language.
daito_hak
She says that but she is buying two weeks worth of food. I mean how bizarre is this.
And does she really need to allay concerns from her parents? She is 31 years old, for God sake, not a child.
Spitfire
Well,personally I will be going cycling along the Edogawa river in the rain tomorrow where I won't come within 2 meters of everyone especially how slow I go and the lack of people due to Koike and the inclement weather.
If anyone says anything.......I will simply say to them that my wife,who is a nurse,had to go to work this morning on a probably packed train......and she has a way more higher possibility of bringing Corona into my house.
Thank goodness my daughter is still at UCLA.....though Los Angeles is crowded at least it is spread out and the trains are sparse.......over here in the capital it is Corona Central.
rgcivilian1
@Hoarding? No, it's called prepping.
Wrong, prepping is before a crisis event on selected survival need items. Hoarding is panic buying during the crisis.
Panic is just freaking out and grabbing whatever the eyes sees even though one doesn't have a need for the item but buys it anyway.
The thing though is no real reason for folks to panic buy in Tokyo, there is plenty of food to go around etc. Now because it is allergy season in full bloom, masks is a different story as stores are empty/bare for the last 2 months with no end in forseeable future. The 8 or 9 packs are sold out at 1 each for the first 9 people in line and that is as locations lucky enough to get those in stock. Where are the promised masks made in Japan that was announced? Does it have specialized paper imported or the ties that go around the ears are imported but specialty made? Where are the masks.
Seth M
“no need to panic buying!"
-- says every panic buyer
Chabbawanga
Hopefully this means people are taking it a little more seriously. The responses from some of the idiots they interviewed on tv yesterday were infuriating, "I thought i should probably stay at home, but i always go to X bar on a wednesday night. Im glad I did come out though. It helped me to relax being surrounded by other similarly minded ignoramuses".
JonathanJo
That is actually quite logical. The UK gov said if anyone in a house has symptoms, then no-one should go out for 14 days. Home deliveries are now impossible to arrange - I know someone who got the first available slot - it's in August!
bass4funk
Just for the weekend? So the virus is on a two day victim search spree and then will leave after that. Omg people, wake up!
spinningplates
We're all used to the 7panic buying' in Tokyo.
But the government isn't helping. by not conducting aggressive testing, cancelling school then opening them, just as a panel announces spread of covid may be 'rampant'. Asking everyone to stay home on the weekend.
So now we have a Government we can't trust, and expectation of a full lock-down next week.
Of course people are going to stock up.
Tokyo-Engr
@bass. Don’t agree with you always but your post is spot on.
The lack of leadership I’ve seen by the leadership in Japan is borderline criminal.