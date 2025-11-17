 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Honda parade
The Honda S660 parade in Mie Prefecture on Saturday. Image: Honda Motor Co
national

Parade of 832 Honda cars sets Guinness record

0 Comments
TOKYO

A parade by 832 Honda Motor Co sports cars in central Japan has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest parade of cars made by the Japanese automaker, Honda said Monday.

The parade at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture on Saturday was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the S660 two-seat convertible sports minicar. The production of the car ended in 2022.

The previous Guinness record for a Honda car parade was set in 2010 with 569 units of the Beat two-seat convertible sports minicar, which was launched in 1991 and manufactured until 1996.

Saturday's event was hosted by a group of S660 owners. Honda employees who were involved in the development and production of the vehicle also participated.

The S660 "was developed to pursue the joy of driving and is still loved by many fans It continues to be cherished and driven nationwide to this day," Honda said in a statement.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog