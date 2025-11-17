Parade of 832 Honda cars sets Guinness record

A parade by 832 Honda Motor Co sports cars in central Japan has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest parade of cars made by the Japanese automaker, Honda said Monday.

The parade at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture on Saturday was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the S660 two-seat convertible sports minicar. The production of the car ended in 2022.

The previous Guinness record for a Honda car parade was set in 2010 with 569 units of the Beat two-seat convertible sports minicar, which was launched in 1991 and manufactured until 1996.

Saturday's event was hosted by a group of S660 owners. Honda employees who were involved in the development and production of the vehicle also participated.

The S660 "was developed to pursue the joy of driving and is still loved by many fans It continues to be cherished and driven nationwide to this day," Honda said in a statement.

