Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Parents, 6-month-old son killed after car crashes into garbage truck

1 Comment
SAITAMA

A 36-year-old man, his 36-year-old wife and their six-month-old son were killed after their car crashed into a garbage truck in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday.  Police said the driver of the car, Ryo Shiono, his wife Mariko and their infant son Ryu were killed in the crash. The 43-year-old driver of the garbage truck suffered a neck injury.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed the car drift across the center line into the path of the garbage truck.

Police said visibility was good at the time and added they are trying to determine why the car crossed the center line.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sad. They must have been going pretty fast. That is definitely not how I would like to go out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #44: Catzilla strikes!

GaijinPot Blog

Interviews

The #KimOhNo Conversation: How Do Japanese People Feel About It Now?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Adventures

A Mother-Daughter Getaway to the Mountains of Nagano

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

How to Bargain in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog