Parents, 6-month-old son killed after car crashes into garbage truck

A 36-year-old man, his 36-year-old wife and their six-month-old son were killed after their car crashed into a garbage truck in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, police said Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver of the car, Ryo Shiono, his wife Mariko and their infant son Ryu were killed in the crash. The 43-year-old driver of the garbage truck suffered a neck injury.

Police said street surveillance camera footage showed the car drift across the center line into the path of the garbage truck.

Police said visibility was good at the time and added they are trying to determine why the car crossed the center line.

