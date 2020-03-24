Parents worried about impact of school shutdown

About 70 percent of Japanese parents are worried about the impact the nationwide school shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak is having on their children, a survey by a Tokyo-based nonprofit organization showed recently.
Respondents cited children's mental stress from changes to their daily routine as well insufficient exercise as among their major worries, according to the online poll conducted by Florence, a government-approved child welfare aid group, which surveyed 8,339 parents from March 6 to 9.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe late last month called on all elementary, junior high and high schools across the country to temporarily close through early April, leaving parents having to find ways to keep their children occupied at home.
Among those parents who said they are "anxious" or "very anxious," 69.9 percent cited their children's lack of exercise. Stress from not being able to see their friends and disruption to their studies, both at around 57 percent, came next. Multiple answers were allowed in the survey.
More than 50 percent of respondents also cited a dearth of places for kids to stay or play during daytime.
The poll quoted one respondent as saying, "I almost hit my kid in a fury after we became stressed out by the school closures," while another said, "My child's panic disorder got worse."
Also, many parents complained that their neighbors looked on them critically if they let their children play outside.
The study also highlighted the financial difficulties that school closures have brought upon some households. One parent even asked for help, saying food expenses had doubled because of the need to provide lunch. A drop in income was a concern for some parents as they have been forced to reduce their working hours in order to take care of their children.
The government will allow classes to begin as scheduled in the new academic year starting next month, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.© KYODO
JJ Jetplane
I am pretty sure this stress is from the parent's side more so than the children.
Case in point.
That is interesting. In my area I've seen almost daily baseball or soccer matches between kids in the park.
borscht
Parents who ‘almost’ hit their kids because school has been cancelled shouldn’t be parents.
Edgar Zardaryan
Seriously, who would make such a comment on a public platform “I almost hit my kid” that should be an immediate red flag for authorities to check that household.
nakanoguy01
Cherry picked anecdotal evidence to support a conclusion. None of this is happening in my neighborhood. The parks and playgrounds were packed, with nary a neighbor giving a rat's arse. Yomiuri Land and Toshimaen were pretty full. So where is all this happening? In the boon docks?
Aly Rustom
agree.
we take our kids to the park several times a week, but we find parks that are sparsely populated and practice social distancing from others. Kids just need an open space to run around. But I suppose its easier said than done in Tokyo.
commanteer
That mental stress is likely from being free to think, learn and create for the first time in many years. It happens to many kids who are pulled out of the boot camps called schools in Japan. It's difficult for many to adjust to freedom, as they have been programmed to obey and do what they are told. If there is stress, it's a good kind of stress - the kind associated with growing.
On the other hand, the stress could just be from being nagged all day by a mother who is irritated by their presence.
iradickle
LOL, imagine being stressed because of not having someone tell you what to do and think every hour.
Commanteer,
Sad, but very true.
So even parents can't think for themselves.
daito_hak
There are many kids that have way way bigger problems in this world so I am sorry but claiming that Japanese kids suddenly can't occupy themselves or have any imagination to do so because they can't go to their military camp... sorry school, is quit laughable. Are they so weak and incapable of being a little independent?
In Japan only schools were closed, kids were not confined at home. So they have plenty of options to occupy themselves, give me a break.
goldeneagle
I would be more stressed sending my kids to school and mix up with kids during the pandemic.
Parenthood is all about giving up almost everything for the well being of kids.
Aly Rustom
well said!
Aly Rustom
That's really scary. But I agree. In this way, the virus has had a positive effect.
Luddite
These complaining parents have't quite grasped the reason why the schools were closed. They don't seem concerned about their kids catching the virus.
rainyday
Parent with kids at home because of the closure here.
I haven't worried much about the closure itself (fortunately it hasn't upended our life, I realize others aren't so lucky), but I am way more worried about the re-opening being premature.
During non-pandemic times, my son is constantly bringing germs home from kindergarten and the whole family is usually at some point in a cycle of getting sick or recovering from something he got there.
Since he's been home though we've been totally healthy all month (kind of ironic).
But with him going back, every bloody time he brings something home its going to freak us out that it is Coronavirus even if it isn't (and god knows it could be). I am absolutely dreading that.
Making matters worse is that we haven't really received any word on what measures the school is taking to counter the spread of the virus. Being Japan the classrooms and all the facilities are very cramped and there is just no way they can space the kids apart or doing anything like that. Its very worrying.
expat
"Cherry picked anecdotal evidence to support a conclusion." How do you know your local example is any more representative than the experience of those quoted? Invalid CSRF
mariasjapan
Don’t blame the school shutdown...it’s an inevitable issue so we all have to make sacrifices...be realistic!!!
Disillusioned
It would seem the problem is not the school closures. The problem is the parents' inability to deal with and educate their children.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Time to be real parents, no more handouts! Deal with it. On the downside, just pray these parents don't turn into abusive monsters.
Goodlucktoyou
Younger kids will suffer from game addiction. Junior/high school students will suffer from teenage pregnancies. Mothers will suffer from weeks without daily “mama-tomo” department store lunch withdrawals. Grandparents will suffer from remembering why they hate children and love their new Toyota Crown, onsens and retirement. Single parents guilt and worry.
Only winners are the bad dudes in the “home alone” movie. Actually, I think they lost out too.
Taro
Re-opening schools is a knee-jerk reaction to parental and economic pressure. Isn’t safety a factor that needs proper consideration? Probably not...second wave alert!!!
Taro
A second wave will most likely to schools closing for much longer than 1 month...easy for me to say, patience is a virtue though.
shogun36
I love Japan. It's such a fantasy land where the skies are purple and street lights are blue..............
Please watch the world news people! There's a whole lot of fake news happening in Japan. There is a real world out there. Pay attention!
Children have no stress. The only stress given to them are monster nagging parents and teachers who have no business working with kids.
I can guarantee that not one child is worried about NOT getting sufficient exercise........
Yeah, it's called providing for your young ones. If you can't give them a proper lunch, you need to rethink your lifestyle. Or at least wrap it up, snip it, or tie it up. Whatever needs to be done to never reproduce again.
fa477279
Japanese moms forced to be moms! The horror! No more all day school/club activities. No more after school (insert your class here) to dump the kids off at. No more time for lunch dates, shopping dates, English/tennis/yoga class. Life is hard.
Kniknaknokkaer
If you have someone able to care for him during the day and he's still at a kindergarten then you don't have to send him back if or when it opens prematurely.
bass4funk
Absolutely horrible and irresponsible! You can always go back to school, always get an education, always redo and always makeup missed classes, but you can’t make up anything if your dead or incapacitated. Parents chill, it’s not the end of the world if they miss a month or even a year.
zichi
bass4funk
what did you do with your kids during the school shutdown?
Ah_so
We had periods exactly like this when I was a boy. We called them the school holidays (vacation).
bass4funk
Played games, watched videos, talked to friends, study, the usual stuff, they’re having a blast.
zichi
bass4funk
treasured moments.
bass4funk
So what? Do they provide for your kids, give you money to take care of them? If you’re homeless or infected would they take you in? So who cares? People should mind their own business and stop judging people and how they raise their kids especially during this crisis. Totally absurd.
Paul14
Schools are not babysitters. If you can't live with your children at home for a few weeks why did you have them ?
And at my school the children get to play outside for only 20 minutes a day so they are missing no exercise at all. Let them go to the nearby play grounds and enjoy being children for once. Virus is much less likely to be spread outdoors compared to at home or in a classroom environment.
Alternatively let's coup all the children up together in tiny classrooms again, share the virus together and then the kids can bring it home to their parents and grandparents and kill a lot of their teachers too. Then a few weeks may turn into many months off school. I guess then these parents can really complain.
bass4funk
My question is, what will happen to this country if kids have to stay longer at home? What will parents do? Will they be able to handle the stress?
deepk
Only 30% of the parents are supportive ? better to have a tired kid than have your kid infected with the virus. 70% of the parents need therapy
kaminokaze
If you cant take care of your own child, your mission as a human is failed. Children are a gift. Small little hearts with full of joy. If you cant have that gift even after it is given, you will be cursed.