Parents warned about Setsubun soybean choking risks for children

Authorities are warning parents to take extra care with children eating soybeans during Thursday’s Setsubun festival.

Setsubun — Feb 3 — marks the day before the beginning of spring, according to the lunar calendar. The festival involves a ritual called mamemaki, traditionally intended to drive away the evil and disease of the former year. The ritual involves throwing roasted soybeans around a property or place of work.

The soybeans, called "fortune beans" or fuku mame, are thrown either at a doorway or at a member of the family wearing an oni (demon or ogre) mask, while the other family members shout Oniwa soto! Fukuwa uchi ("Demons out! Good luck in!").

It is then customary to eat roasted soybeans, one for each year of one's life, and in some areas, one for each year of one's life plus one more for bringing good luck for the year to come.

Each year, the Consumer Affairs Agency and the National Center for Child Health and Development issues a caution to parents to be careful about letting young children swallow the soybeans. In recent years, there have been cases of children aged between nine months and four years old being taken to hospitals for treatment after choking on the beans, health authorities say.

Health officials say it is possible for a soybean to lodge in a child's bronchial tract for one or two days before being discovered. A four-year-old child choked to death in 2020 in Shimane Prefecture. He had been participating in bean scattering after eating roasted soybeans. The cause of death was suffocation due to one bean that got stuck in his throat. The bean was enlarged as it contained moisture from water. Each child was given around 10 beans during the event.

