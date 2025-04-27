'Park' in central Japan recognized by Guinness as world's smallest

A "pocket park" recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's smallest is seen in Nagaizumi in Shizuoka Prefecture.

A "pocket park" in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's smallest, measuring only 0.24 square meter with space for just one person to sit on a wooden seat on a rock.

Located in a corner of a residential area in the town of Nagaizumi, the park consists of small square raised bricks, small plants next to the stool and two stone monuments including one with a carving of the town's symbolic flower.

The park had been dubbed by locals as the "world's smallest park" and cherished as a resting space for more than 30 years, before it was officially recognized by Guinness in December.

Approximately 300 meters away from the town hall, the park was built in 1988 using land left over from road construction work.

A former official of the town proposed the idea of creating the tiny park after being inspired by Mill Ends Park in Oregon, the previous record-holder with an area of 0.29 square meter.

With local support, the town decided to challenge the world record in 2023. For expenses related to registering for the Guinness World Records, the town secured about 2.5 million yen, through its budget, online fundraising and private sector donations.

The town then hired a surveyor to measure the land and submitted a certificate that proved the park had existed for over five years. The space was also recategorized from being a part of a road to a park.

Since earning Guinness recognition, the park has become a popular tourist attraction, drawing visitors from outside Shizuoka.

"We hope this park will serve as an opportunity to promote our town," said Shuji Koyama of the town's construction management division.

© KYODO