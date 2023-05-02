Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A major part of the wreckage of a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter is placed on a salvage vessel after its recovery from the seabed off Miyako Island in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Part of SDF helicopter wreckage recovered from seabed

TOKYO

A major part of the wreckage of a Japanese Self-Defense Forces helicopter that went missing in early April was hauled from the seabed Tuesday by a salvage company.

The UH-60JA helicopter disappeared with 10 aboard on April 6 in waters off the southern prefecture of Okinawa. The operation brought the wreckage up from 106 meters below the surface north of Irabu Island.

To ascertain the cause of the incident, the Ground Self-Defense Force is examining the helicopter's flight recorder as well as the section recovered, which is so extensively damaged as to be almost unrecognizable, a government source said.

The piece of wreckage was hauled up after being wrapped in a net by a remotely-operated underwater vehicle.

On Friday, vessels reached the area where the helicopter was found, with the investigation of the chopper and seabed starting the next day. The operation was subsequently delayed due to high seas, with preparations recommencing Monday.

Six bodies have been recovered from the site of the aircraft including that of Lt Gen Yuichi Sakamoto, 55, commander of the GSDF's 8th Division based in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The latest person to be recovered was brought to the surface on Monday. While it is not yet known if it is the same individual who was found and left on the seabed in April, the SDF is working to identify the person and the cause of death.

