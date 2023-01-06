Part of train service on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line to be suspended this weekend

By grape Japan

East Japan Railway Co (JR East) has announced that services on the outer loop of Tokyo's Yamanote Line running between JR Osaki and JR Ikebukuro stations will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday due to construction at JR Shibuya station.

JR East is urging passengers to use the Saikyo Line and Shonan Shinjuku Line as alternatives. While the inner loop of the Yamanote Line will run through Ikebukuro, Shibuya, and Osaki stations, the number of trains will be reduced and some trains will turn back toward Ueno at Ikebukuro Station.

As the outer loop of the Yamanote line is a well traveled route between many of Tokyo's most popular tourist spots, it would be wise to look into cabs, buses, and other transportation for commuters looking to explore Tokyo's techy Akihabara, bustling Shinjuku and Shibuya, and other popular destinations.

Photo: Kazuki / PIXTA(ピクスタ)

The Keihin-Tohoku and Negishi Lines will stop running rapid trains all day long, while the Saikyo and Rinkai Lines will operate extra trains between Shinkiba, Osaki, and Akabane, and trains directly connected to the Sotetsu Line will operate an extended service between Shinjuku and Ikebukuro. The Shonan Shinjuku Line will operate normally. Temporary trains between Osaki and Shinjuku will use the Saikyo Line and Shonan Shinjuku Line tracks.

During the suspension, substitute transportation will be provided on nearby lines. Since congestion is expected on the Saikyo Line and Shonan Shinjuku Line, as well as on the Yamanote Line, which will see a decrease in the number of trains in operation, commuters are advised to use the detouring trains or find another means of public transport. The transfer service will be provided by Tokyo Metro, Toei Subway, Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit, Seibu Railway, Tokyu Corporation, and Keihin Kyuko Railway. To use the service, you will need a ticket, commuter pass, or coupon ticket for the suspended section.

Popular travel apps such as Jorudan reflect the change in access and scheduling, so it's a good idea to have one handy when navigating a route suspended on the outer loop, such as Akihabara to Shibuya.

