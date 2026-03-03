Pass rate for foreign driver's license conversion test drops after tighter rules

The pass rate for the foreign driver's license conversion test in Japan fell to 42.8 percent in the first three months after stricter regulations took effect, down sharply from 92.5 percent in 2024, police said Monday.

Between October and December, only 11,716 of the 27,354 people who took the test passed the written section of the exam that assesses applicants' knowledge of Japan's traffic rules, according to the National Police Agency.

The knowledge test originally allowed examinees to pass by answering seven out of 10 questions correctly. However, stricter rules were implemented after lawmakers criticized the test as being "too easy."

The number of questions was increased fivefold to 50, and examinees must now answer at least 90 percent correctly. The test is available in around 20 languages.

The driving skills test, taken by those who pass the written section, has also been expanded to assess how drivers navigate pedestrian and railroad crossings on test courses.

The pass rate for this section in the first three months after the expansion fell to 13.1 percent, or 3,041 out of 23,245 applicants, compared with 30.4 percent in 2024.

Applicants may continue to retake both the knowledge and driving skills tests.

© KYODO