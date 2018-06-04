Passengers bring tour bus to halt after driver loses consciousness

Two passengers brought a tour bus to a halt after the 54-year-old driver lost consciousness on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday.

The tour bus, carrying 14 passengers, was on its way from Seki city in Gifu Prefecture to a hot spring resort in Ishikawa Prefecture when the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. As the bus veered over the center line, a passenger called out to the driver who had slumped over and lost consciousness.

One passenger called 119 to report they were in trouble, while two other passengers grabbed the steering wheel and brake. After about two kilometers, they were able to bring the bus to a halt.

Three passengers — two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s — sustained minor injuries, police said. The driver was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed as having suffered an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage. He remained unconscious on Monday, hospital officials said.

