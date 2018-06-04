Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Passengers bring tour bus to halt after driver loses consciousness

1 Comment
TOYAMA

Two passengers brought a tour bus to a halt after the 54-year-old driver lost consciousness on the Tokai-Hokuriku Expressway in Nanto, Toyama Prefecture, on Sunday.

The tour bus, carrying 14 passengers, was on its way from Seki city in Gifu Prefecture to a hot spring resort in Ishikawa Prefecture when the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. As the bus veered over the center line, a passenger called out to the driver who had slumped over and lost consciousness.

One passenger called 119 to report they were in trouble, while two other passengers grabbed the steering wheel and brake. After about two kilometers, they were able to bring the bus to a halt.

Three passengers — two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s — sustained minor injuries, police said. The driver was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed as having suffered an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage. He remained unconscious on Monday, hospital officials said.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The driver was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed as having suffered an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage.

In other words, he had a stroke. I'm in my 50's and the company I work for makes me take two medical checks per year, but I don't drive for a living. The bus companies in Japan really need to upgrade their driver screening and work practices.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

5 Free Mobile Games that Can Improve Your Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Sato Yosuke Udon Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: What You Need To Know Before You Go

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Genbikei Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Miyajidake Shrine

GaijinPot Travel