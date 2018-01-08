Peace Boat ship leaves Yokohama for Asia, Oceania tour

A ship chartered by Japan-based Peace Boat, a nongovernmental organization working closely with last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, left Yokohama Port on Monday to promote nuclear disarmament.

The boat will visit eight countries through March including the Philippines and Australia. Terumi Tanaka, co-chair of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, is among the people on board.

"Grassroots lobbying is an important activity. I am looking forward to meeting people of various towns in the countries we will visit," said Tanaka, who is participating in the Peace Boat tour for the first time.

The boat carries on its side the logo of ICAN, a coalition of NGOs that involves about 470 groups from more than 100 countries. Akira Kawasaki, an ICAN international steering committee member, told a press conference, "We must work toward realizing the goal of putting the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons into effect."

The treaty was passed by 122 U.N. members in July last year but has not come into force. None of the nuclear weapon states or countries relying on nuclear deterrence, including Japan, endorsed the treaty.

