Pedestrian hit, killed by car driven by U.S. Marine in Okinawa

A 61-year-old man died after being hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old U.S. Marine in Chatan, Okinawa, on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. along National Route 58. Local media reported that the vehicle driven by the Marine from the Marine Corps Air Station at Futenma hit a curbstone and went onto the sidewalk. It then struck Katsuya Ishikawa, a security guard from Ginowan City. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the accident occurred along a straight stretch of road with good visibility. Police on Monday were questioning the driver about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

