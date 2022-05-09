Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Pedestrian hit, killed by car driven by U.S. Marine in Okinawa

0 Comments
OKINAWA

A 61-year-old man died after being hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old U.S. Marine in Chatan, Okinawa, on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. along National Route 58. Local media reported that the vehicle driven by the Marine from the Marine Corps Air Station at Futenma hit a curbstone and went onto the sidewalk. It then struck Katsuya Ishikawa, a security guard from Ginowan City. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the accident occurred along a straight stretch of road with good visibility. Police on Monday were questioning the driver about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog