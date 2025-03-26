Pedestrian injuries, deaths highest among 7-year-old school starters

Recent elementary school starters aged 7 years old accounted for the highest proportion of pedestrians injured or killed in accidents over five years through 2024, Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday.

The 3,436 accidents likely reflect the children's lack of traffic awareness at an age when they begin walking to and from school, with incidents increasing between April, when the school year starts, and June.

Deaths and serious injuries among children aged 6 to 12 totaled 1,875. Besides the start of the school year, the figure started rising again in September after the summer break, peaking at 218 cases in October, the agency said.

Accidents occurring on the way home from school accounted for the highest percentage at 25.8 percent, more than twice the number of incidents in the morning when children often travel to school in groups and community safety monitoring efforts are more prevalent.

"Parents should identify dangerous areas on school routes before their children start school and remind them to take care," an agency official said, adding that parents should also ensure their children leave with ample time and with everything they need, as those who rush are more prone to become victims of accidents.

For cyclists, 16-year-olds had the highest number of injuries and deaths at 17,141 cases. The age corresponds to the first and second year of high school, when many start commuting by bicycle.

Fatal or serious injuries among high schoolers totaled 2,556. By month, cases increased from April to June, peaking in October with 290 incidents, with over 60 percent occurring during commutes to or from school.

In 2024 alone, 238 people were injured or killed while riding an electric scooter or other small motorized bicycle, of which only 4.6 percent were wearing a helmet.

© KYODO