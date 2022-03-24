Period poverty lowers quality of life; women in 20s hit harder: study

The Japanese health authorities conducted their first survey on women suffering from "period poverty" as the coronavirus pandemic sheds more light on the issue, with its results released Wednesday showing women who struggle to buy menstrual products not only face emotional challenges but a decline in quality of life.

The online survey in early February on 3,000 women between the ages of 18 and 49 also revealed the younger generation, with relatively lower incomes, is significantly impacted by difficulty affording items such as pads and tampons.

"We will work with related ministries and agencies to disseminate information on (public) support," one health ministry official said, as 49.6 percent of the respondents said they were unaware of support measures, such as free distribution of sanitary products by local municipalities.

Asked whether they had experienced difficulties acquiring sanitary products since February 2020 when the spread of COVID-19 began to accelerate and weigh on the economy in Japan, 8.1 percent said they did, either occasionally or frequently, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The ratio was higher, at 12.9 percent, for those under 20, and 12.7 percent among respondents in their 20s, compared to 8.6 percent of women in their 30s and 4.1 percent in their 40s.

The percentage of those who had experienced difficulties was also higher from respondents with a household income of less than 3 million yen ($24,700), the ministry said.

The survey found that period poverty causes emotional stress and forces those facing the situation to make sacrifices in their daily lives.

Among women with experiences of having difficulties in buying sanitary products, 50.0 percent said they tried to deal with the issue by changing pads or tampons less frequently, and 43.0 percent used such items as toilet paper as substitutes.

Poor access to menstrual products caused more than 70 percent to experience health problems, such as itching and rashes.

As for the impact on lifestyle, 40.1 percent said they were forced to cancel private outings, and 35.7 percent said it impacted child-rearing and caregiving duties.

The study showed that an assessment of the respondents' mental conditions suggested that 69.3 percent of those who had experienced poor access to sanitary items were under stress. The percentage was much lower, at 31.1 percent, for women who never experienced period poverty.

Regarding reasons for not being able to afford sanitary products, 37.7 percent cited low income, while 28.7 percent said they simply did not have enough money to spend on themselves.

Other respondents said they were embarrassed or reluctant to ask for help from such public facilities.

