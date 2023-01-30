Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Pet dog, cat involvement suspected in 2 fires in Japan in 2022

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Japanese fire authorities and a major gas appliances manufacturer suspect two fires that occurred in the country in 2022 were started by pet dogs and cats accidentally lighting gas stoves in the kitchen.

According to gas appliances company Paloma Co, headquartered in Nagoya, the fires both involved push-button stoves, which unlike those with rotary switches can be turned on if pets lean on them.

On July 27, a fire occurred and gutted an apartment in Kobe, while its occupants, an American couple, were away. The fire, which killed two pet cats, is believed to have been started by one of the animals when its front paw touched the stove button, the local fire authorities said.

Two days later in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, a fire damaged the walls and ceiling of the office of a pet-related business. Firefighters found the cooking stove button had been turned on and a nearby dog food container was severely burned.

The owner of the business in her 60s said the fire occurred while she was away from the office for half an hour and her seven large dogs had access to the kitchen.

She said she fenced off the kitchen and replaced the gas stove with one that uses a rotary switch after the fire.

In addition to the two incidents, the involvement of pets was also suspected in 18 fires across the country since 2014, according to the governmental National Institute of Technology and Evaluation.

There were few such fires before 2014 and the institute believes the increase in recent years is linked to the increasing number of pets being kept indoors and the spread of push-button stoves that allow for easier flame adjustment.

An official of the institute said users of such cooking stoves should close the main valves when they are not in use or use locking functions.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog