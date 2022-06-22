Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vials of the Pfizer vaccine Photo: AP file
national

Pfizer applies for Japanese gov't approval of booster shots for kids

1 Comment
TOKYO

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. on Wednesday applied to Japan's health ministry for approval of its COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 5 to 11.

While third vaccine shots are widely administered to adults in Japan, children in that age group are currently only allowed to receive up to two shots.

According to Pfizer's clinical trial data released in April, its booster shots increased the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which curb virus activities, sixfold when administered to children aged 5 to 11 about six months after their second shots.

The vaccines were found to be effective for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and no safety issues were identified, the company said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's booster shots for children in the age group in May.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

its booster shots increased the amount of neutralizing antibodies, which curb virus activities, sixfold 

The "experts" forgot to add a very basic metric.

For how long.

Quite the oversight.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo