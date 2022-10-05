Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo
A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters/POOL
national

Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday recommended approving Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as six months old.

Japan in January expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as five years old. Last month, health authorities started to dispensing Pfizer and Moderna Inc booster shots that target the Omicron variant of the virus.

The panel also recommended approval of a version of the Pfizer vaccine that protects against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. Moderna said earlier on Wednesday it was seeking Japanese approval of its own subvariant shot.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog