Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Pfizer vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants in Japan: study

4 Comments
TOKYO

Around 90 percent of those who received the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc were found to have antibodies against the various COVID-19 variants detected in Japan, a university study showed Wednesday.

The study by a research team at Yokohama City University was conducted on 105 people who had received both doses of the vaccine without contracting the novel coronavirus and covered seven variants.

Of the 105 people, 90 to 94 percent were found to have antibodies against the variants found in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, while 97 percent had antibodies against the variant detected in India, the study showed.

It also found that 99 percent had antibodies against the coronavirus present from the start of the outbreak in Japan.

Japan is now facing a fourth wave of infections amid the spread of more contagious variants, while its vaccine rollout is lagging behind other countries, such as Britain, Israel and the United States.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE is currently the only one authorized for use in Japan.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Around 90 percent of those who received the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc were found to have antibodies against the various COVID-19 variants detected in Japan, a university study showed Wednesday.

Study? What people need is inoculation.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Not if it isn't given to us.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Study? Start to roll out...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good, now how about rolling out the vaccine with a little stronger sense of urgency ?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If this is what you call a fourth wave of infections, what does something scary and dangerous actually look like ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel