 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This handout photo taken on Thursday by the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Public Affairs Office (AFP-PAO) shows a Philippine air force FA-50 fighter jet (L) flying alongside a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft during a joint military exercise in the disputed South China Sea. Image: AFP
national

Philippines, U.S., Japanese planes conduct drills over Bashi Channel

1 Comment
Manila

The Philippine, U.S. and Japanese militaries conducted joint exercises this week over the Bashi Channel that separates the Philippines from Taiwan, officials said Friday.

Aircraft from the three nations patrolled over the Philippines' northernmost Batanes islands in drills aimed at showcasing their "ability to operate seamlessly together in complex maritime environments", the Philippine military said in a statement.

It marks the first time that so-called Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activities (MMCAs) involving the countries have expanded beyond the South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have engaged in repeated clashes over disputed territory.

Little more than 100 kilometers separates the Philippines and self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as its territory and has not ruled out taking by force.

"Air operations were conducted within airspace over Philippine territory and its territorial sea, north of Luzon," the Philippine military said in a statement, adding naval vessels had stayed west of the Batanes island chain.

Armed forces public affairs chief Colonel Xerxes Trinidad told AFP it was the "first time" MMCA operations had been conducted in the "said operational box".

The military's statement said that box extended "up to the northern tip of Luzon, particularly Mavulis Island", which hosts small Philippine navy and marine detachments.

China's military reacted angrily to the drills on Friday.

"The Philippines co-opted countries outside the region to organize the so-called joint patrols, disrupting peace and stability in the region," said Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA's Southern Theater Command.

He added that China had conducted a "routine patrol" of the South China Sea from February 23 to 26.

In November, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent relations with Beijing into a tailspin by suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

Beijing imposed export restrictions and warned its citizens against visiting Japan, while accusing Tokyo of attempting to "revive militarism".

Japan's defense minister upped the ante by saying on Tuesday that Tokyo planned to deploy surface-to-air missiles on one of its remote western islands located near Taiwan by early 2031.

In August, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos warned that the Philippines would be dragged "kicking and screaming" into any war over Taiwan.

"I hope it doesn't happen... But if it does, we have to plan for it already," he said, citing the large numbers of Filipinos working in Taiwan.

The Philippine-U.S.-Japanese exercise took place over six days and concluded on Thursday. It included a live-fire gunnery exercise conducted by the guided missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Everything always nice and perfect during the drill, when the actual situation things can be changed and fluid every seconds.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “What Is Happening With Us?”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog