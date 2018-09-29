Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image captured by Rover-1B, and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the surface of asteroid Ryugu. Photo: JAXA via AP
national

Photos from Japanese space rovers show asteroid is ... rocky

0 Comments
TOKYO

New photos taken on the surface of an asteroid show that it is (drumroll, please) ... rocky.

It may be no surprise, but Japan space agency scientists and engineers are nonetheless thrilled by the images being sent to Earth by two jumping robotic rovers that they dropped onto an asteroid about 280 million kilometers (170 million miles) away.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency posted the latest photos on its website late Thursday. They show slightly tilted close-ups of the rocky surface from different locations.

"I cannot find words to express how happy I am that we were able to realize mobile exploration on the surface of an asteroid," project manager Yuichi Tsuda said on the space agency's website.

It took more than three years for the unmanned Hayabusa2 spacecraft to reach the vicinity of asteroid Ryugu. One week ago, the craft successfully dropped a small capsule with two rovers onto its surface. The rovers, each about the size of circular cookie tin, don't have wheels but jump around the asteroid.

Hayabusa2 is scheduled to drop a German-French lander with four observation devices onto the asteroid next week. It later will attempt to land on the asteroid itself to collect samples to send back to researchers on Earth.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Village

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How A Session With Personal Stylist Corin Kanazawa Changed My Look (And Perception)

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Hachinohe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Kooky Kanji: The Surprising Origin Stories of Some Famous Characters

GaijinPot Blog