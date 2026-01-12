 Japan Today
Japan Coming of Age Day
Kimono-clad women are checked at a security checkpoint as they arrive to celebrate Coming-of-Age Day at Yokohama Arena on Monday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

20-year-olds celebrate Coming of Age Day in Japan

1 Comment
By EUGENE HOSHIKO
YOKOHAMA

Young women in brightly colored long-sleeved kimonos and young men in formal suits or traditional hakama and haori gathered across Japan on Monday to mark Coming-of-Age Day, an annual celebration for those who have turned 20.

Legally, adulthood in Japan now begins at 18, following a revision of the Civil Code in April 2022. Even so, most local governments continue to hold Coming-of-Age ceremonies for 20-year-olds.

The ceremonies are a widely observed public rite of passage in Japan.

At Yokohama Arena, there were two ceremonies, lasting less than an hour. Before and after the events, young adults gathered near the arena entrance, sidewalks and nearby train stations, greeting friends they had not seen for a long time.

Participants stood for the national anthem, then sang Yokohama’s city song together. Many then switched on the lights of their mobile phones, illuminating the hall.

1 Comment
I feel sad for the boys. Girls get to dress up in kimonos but the lads look like they are off to the office for the first time.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

