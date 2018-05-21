Pictograms help foreigners place orders at restaurants in Japan

Amid a rising number of foreign visitors to Japan, pictograms have become important tools for restaurant operators to describe the ingredients of their dishes to foreign tourists who avoid certain foods based on religious beliefs or allergies.

While visitors from overseas spent a total of 4.4 trillion yen in Japan last year, the country's tourism and restaurant industries believe there is potential for further growth if visitors can be made to feel more comfortable when going to restaurants.

In early April at the Olympia buffet-style restaurant in a hotel in Osaka, a number of foreign customers were looking at food pictograms showing the ingredients of popular meals, such as roast beef and steamed fish in wine sauce.

The 14 pictograms, including for cow, pig, peanut and wheat that were developed by Foodpict Inc based on a survey of 1,500 foreign and Japanese nationals, are used at around 1,400 locations that serve food in Japan.

"They are popular among foreigners who don't understand the Japanese language as well as Japanese people who have food allergies," Foodpict President Nobutaka Kikuchi said.

The Kobe-based company also runs a website on which users can use the pictograms to search for restaurants offering suitable dishes.

Tokyo-based Food Diversity Inc also operates a website for Muslim visitors and residents in Japan on which users can use pictograms to select from around 850 restaurants that comply with Muslim dietary rules as well as restaurants with Muslim owners and cooks.

