national

Pile-up involving kindergarten bus, truck, cars, moped leaves 2 dead in Kumamoto

1 Comment
KUMAMOTO

An accident involving a kindergarten bus, a two-ton truck, two cars and a moped left two men dead and injured seven others, including four children, in Kumamoto City on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2:35 p.m. on Monday on National Route 266 through Chuo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said that after the truck hit the moped at an intersection, it entered an oncoming lane where it crashed head-on into the kindergarten bus, Two cars were caught up in the accident.

Police said the truck driver, Masamitsu Nakamori, 44, and the moped driver, Hiroyasu Uchida, 84, were killed. Four children between the ages of three and five, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Wooo! An 85 year old on a scooter? That’s an accident waiting to happen and, it did. Of course there is no indication of who is at fault, but a person in their mid-80’s does not have sprite reflexes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

