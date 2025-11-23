Pileups on expressway in Hiroshima Prefecture leave 21 with minor injuries

Multi-vehicle pileups took place late Sunday morning on the Sanyo Expressway in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, leaving 21 people, including four children under 5, with minor injuries, according to police.

In the first collision, a three-car pileup left nine people injured. About 50 minutes later, a second crash involving seven vehicles, including a car carrier truck, occurred 5 to 6 kilometers behind the initial site, injuring 12, the police said.

Both crash sites were on two-lane sections with gentle curves. The accidents temporarily forced the closure of the expressway's inbound lanes between Saijo interchange and Takaya junction.

