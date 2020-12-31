Pilot killed in helicopter crash in central Japan

A helicopter crashed into a forest in Shizuoka Prefecture on Wednesday, leaving its pilot dead, police said.

Police received a call reporting the sound of an aircraft crash at around 3:35 p.m. in a forested area of the city of Shimada.

The wreckage was located and the pilot, Kotaro Demura, 46, was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead later, the police said.

The accident did not spark a fire and there were no other injuries, authorities added.

High winds were recorded around the time of the crash and a local weather observatory had issued a gale advisory.

According to the Japan Transport Safety Board, the chopper took off from a heliport in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, at 3 p.m. and was bound for Yokohama, near Tokyo.

© KYODO