Pilot killed in helicopter crash in central Japan

A helicopter crashed into a forest in Shizuoka Prefecture on Wednesday, leaving its pilot dead, police said.
Police received a call reporting the sound of an aircraft crash at around 3:35 p.m. in a forested area of the city of Shimada.
The wreckage was located and the pilot, Kotaro Demura, 46, was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead later, the police said.
The accident did not spark a fire and there were no other injuries, authorities added.
High winds were recorded around the time of the crash and a local weather observatory had issued a gale advisory.
According to the Japan Transport Safety Board, the chopper took off from a heliport in Tsu, Mie Prefecture, at 3 p.m. and was bound for Yokohama, near Tokyo.© KYODO
Sven Asai
Wth has a helicopter important to do from Tsu to Yokohama during published bad weather conditions? Stay home and also cancel GoTo helicopter travel and postpone your stupid wealth showing to a farther post-corona era.
Lamilly
Helicopters are fragile machines, winds can take them off course. If a tree should clip a rotor, you're mince meat