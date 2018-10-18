Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Plastic waste has been piling up in Japan since China's new policy came into force. Photo: AFP
Plastic piling up in Japan after China waste import ban

By Toshifumi Kitamura
TOKYO

The government said Thursday it was facing a growing sea of plastic waste with limited capacity to process it after China stopped accepting foreign waste imports.

The environment ministry said about a quarter of major regional and municipal governments surveyed reported seeing accumulating plastic waste, sometimes going beyond sanitary standards. The costs of processing waste plastic were rising, according to more than 100 local governments and 175 waste processing firms that responded to a ministry survey.

The world's developing nations are also scrambling for ways to process plastic refuse after China stopped accepting it. Nearly three-quarters of all plastic waste produced globally since 1992 has ended up in China and Hong Kong, according to a study in the journal Science Advances.

But since January, China has closed its borders to most paper and plastic waste in line with a new environmental policy pushed by Beijing. Before the ban, Japan exported about 1.5 million tons of plastic waste per year, most of it to China.

The Japanese ministry said it will expand domestic capacity to process plastic waste, while also preventing illegal dumping.

The government also intends to boost efforts to encourage recycling, the survey added.

Somebody else's problem just became Japan's problem.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Maybe, just maybe, there will be someone somewhere in a position of power who may look at this and think “hmmm, would it be better if we produced less of this waste?”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It always has been Japan's problem not someone else's.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China and other SE Asian countries have become a dumping ground for waste from all over the world. Japan for all the good that it has here, is a country, in general, that produces an awful lot of garbage!

Sure when we put out our garbage it HAS to be separated and ready for disposal, but what happens to it after it gets picked up is something not a lot of people want to think about.

Out of sight-out of mind mentality.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

