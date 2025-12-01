 Japan Today
PM Takaichi
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose remark "I will work, work, work, work and work" was picked as Japan's top catchphrase for 2025, poses for photos during the award ceremony in Tokyo on Monday. Image: Kyodo
national

PM Takaichi's 'work, work, work, work' remark tops Japan 2025 catchphrase list

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark, "I will work, work, work, work and work," was selected as Japan's top catchphrase for 2025, the award's organizer, T&D Holdings, said Monday.

Takaichi made the remark after winning the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Oct 4 that helped her become the country's first female prime minister later that month. The term "female prime minister" shared the top honor.

"I will have everyone work like a workhorse. I, myself, will abandon the idea of work-life balance," Takaichi also told her fellow LDP lawmakers, drawing criticism from lawyers representing victims of karoshi, or death from overwork, who said her comments were not helping the country, notorious for extensive working hours.

Attending the award ceremony in Tokyo, Takaichi explained her remark came from her strong desire to contribute to the country and its people, saying, "I had no intention of encouraging overwork or to suggest that working long hours are a virtue."

Among the other top 10 catchphrases was ko ko ko mai, meaning "old, old, old rice," a term referring to rice harvested in fiscal year 2021 that the government had stockpiled and released amid rice shortages.

Amid a surge in bear attacks nationwide that has seen Japan relax its rules on killing bears that intrude into populated areas, the list also included "emergency shootings" and "damage caused by bears."

