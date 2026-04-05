 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: SoraNews24
national

Pokémon Centers across Japan cancel April events after stabbing in Tokyo

9 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

On March 26, a female employee at the Pokémon Center store in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district was stabbed and killed. The shocking incident prompted the store’s management, as well as that of the Pokémon Sweets dessert cafe located within the same shopping center, to immediately close down indefinitely, and while Japan’s other Pokémon Centers remain open for business, they too are rethinking their operations for the time being.

In addition to being retail stores, the Pokémon Centers serve as venues for a variety of fan events, such as contests, giveaways, and character meet-and-greets, that attract fans of all ages. However, the chain has announced that it is cancelling its events for the entire month of April at all Pokémon Centers in Japan, including such regular parts of the festivities as the Pokémon Greetings and Pokémon Card Game Classroom instructional sessions.

The only exceptions to the cancellations will be the already scheduled Pokémon Card Game City League and Pokémon GO Divisional Pokémon Center Qualifying tournaments. As official competitions, they are likely contracultural that would make it complicated for the Pokémon Centers to simply cancel them outright. Changes are still being made, though, to the proceedings for the Pokémon GO tournaments.

Initially, the plan was to allow spectators to view the event, with both direct visual lines of sight to the competition area as well as video broadcasts on screens inside Pokémon Center stores, and also to give out special merch to spectators. All of those parts of the event have now been cancelled, implying that while the competitions will still take place, they’ll do so in a much more controlled environment with a buffer zone between participants and general store visitors.

It is worth keeping in mind that the March 26 stabbing stemmed from a previous personal relationship between the victim and her attacker, and was not the result of animosity towards the Pokémon Center, the Pokémon franchise, or its fans. While there’s no question that the incident is causing the Pokémon Center chain to review its security protocols, it’s likely that even more so than potential safety risks, the decision to cancel events was made out of respect to the deceased.

Cancelling celebratory events is common in Japan following tragedies, such as the widespread suspension of springtime cherry blossom festivals and summer fireworks shows following the March 11 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, and so it’s not surprising that the Pokémon Center management would feel that now really isn’t the time to be amping up a party-like atmosphere in their stores.

Source: Game Watch via Yahoo! Japan News via Kinisoku

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Fatal stabbing at Pokémon Center in Tokyo reignites concern over rising stalking cases in Japan

-- A Pokémon fan’s eye-opening experience of Japan’s national championship

-- 20 things to buy at the Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo store

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

9 Comments
Login to comment

Let us NOT forget what "Pokemon" means. Pocket Monster and that's what we got on March the 26th but this monster came with a knife.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

This is sad. The stabbing was not even related to Pokemon, it was personal. Shutting these events down is a win for the criminal. Why not shut all other public events too and shops while your at it since they are all customer facing.

Need stronger laws regarding stalking and for women to be taken seriously, rather than be rebuked and just a 'civil' matter.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

the decision to cancel events was made out of respect to the deceased

No, the decision was made out of some irrational fear. I don't care one bit about whether some stupid Pokémon event takes place or not. I DO care when people overreact to the point of taking away the joy of others.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

I never would have imagined a stabbing could happen in Japan.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

This kind of violence is exactly why overtourism is a plague. If there were no tourists there would be no need for these kinds of “Pokemon Center” hence the stabbing would not have occurred.

There are a massive amount of Japanese people that like Pokemon too. Also the psycho was probably going to find her no matter where she lived or worked.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Well a lot of these geeks formerly known as nerds are peculiar and have weird obsessive ways.

I think they are overreacting though because it was just a lone nutter not some organised group unless they are worried about a copycat attack.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Seth MajerToday  09:25 am JST

This kind of violence is exactly why overtourism is a plague. If there were no tourists there would be no need for these kinds of “Pokemon Center” hence the stabbing would not have occurred.

There are a massive amount of Japanese people that like Pokemon too. Also the psycho was probably going to find her no matter where she lived or worked.

Agree. And I also acknowledge that overtourism existed even before the weak yen, Kyoto during cherry blossom season was always crammed in absurdum. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if both the victim and assailant were not foreigners (although who really knows what was going on).

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Japan is rational enough to suspend events to avoid profit losses, but no one in Japan (police) was rational enough to deal with a reported stalker or take the concern seriously.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

R I P

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Spring Color Trends You’ll See All Over Tokyo in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Hello Work in Japan: A Guide for Foreign Job Seekers

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Empowering Women in Japan Through Kendo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog