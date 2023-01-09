Police ask public not to use 110 number for non-urgent calls

The National Police Agency (NPA) is asking the public not to use the emergency 110 phone number to make non-urgent calls.

The NPA said in a report released Monday ahead of Tuesday, which is designated as 110番の日 (#110 Day), that from Jan 1 to Nov 30 last year, approximately of 1.877 million calls were made to 110 nationwide. The figure was about 240,000 more than the previous year.

The NPA said that about 20% of the calls nothing to do with crimes or accidents. Tokyo had the most with 355,100 non-emergency calls.

Examples given included a call to 110 from a man complaining that his TV wasn’t working and he couldn’t watch Japan’s World Cup game, water wouldn’t come out of the faucet, a strange noise was coming from a caller’s telephone, a request for instructions on how to renew a driver’s license, a clock was broken, a library visitor upset that another person started reading his newspaper in the library, a package ordered and paid for online was not delivered and some individuals who were drunk asking for a ride home in a police car because there were no taxis.

The NPA has asked the public to phone the help hotline (#9110) for mundane requests that would otherwise deter police from responding to accidents and disasters.

