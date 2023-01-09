Police ask public not to use 110 number for non-urgent calls

The National Police Agency (NPA) is asking the public not to use the emergency 110 phone number to make non-urgent calls.
The NPA said in a report released Monday ahead of Tuesday, which is designated as 110番の日 (#110 Day), that from Jan 1 to Nov 30 last year, approximately of 1.877 million calls were made to 110 nationwide. The figure was about 240,000 more than the previous year.
The NPA said that about 20% of the calls nothing to do with crimes or accidents. Tokyo had the most with 355,100 non-emergency calls.
Examples given included a call to 110 from a man complaining that his TV wasn’t working and he couldn’t watch Japan’s World Cup game, water wouldn’t come out of the faucet, a strange noise was coming from a caller’s telephone, a request for instructions on how to renew a driver’s license, a clock was broken, a library visitor upset that another person started reading his newspaper in the library, a package ordered and paid for online was not delivered and some individuals who were drunk asking for a ride home in a police car because there were no taxis.
The NPA has asked the public to phone the help hotline (#9110) for mundane requests that would otherwise deter police from responding to accidents and disasters.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Having foreigners as neighboors or just passsing by is not qualified to call 110, please remember that people.
Moonraker
To paraphrase George Carlin: Just think of the intelligence of the average person. And then think that half the people are below that.
Awa no Gaijin
In the land of passive agressive superior /inferiority complex panic attack xenophobia people asking them to not call 110 isn't going to be effective.
To non-urge the urgent and good luck with that one
didou
The basics, but some people do not understand that