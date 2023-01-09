Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police ask public not to use 110 number for non-urgent calls

4 Comments
TOKYO

The National Police Agency (NPA) is asking the public not to use the emergency 110 phone number to make non-urgent calls.

The NPA said in a report released Monday ahead of Tuesday, which is designated as 110番の日 (#110 Day), that from Jan 1 to Nov 30 last year, approximately of 1.877 million calls were made to 110 nationwide. The figure was about 240,000 more than the previous year.

The NPA said that about 20% of the calls nothing to do with crimes or accidents. Tokyo had the most with 355,100 non-emergency calls.

Examples given included a call to 110 from a man complaining that his TV wasn’t working and he couldn’t watch Japan’s World Cup game, water wouldn’t come out of the faucet, a strange noise was coming from a caller’s telephone, a request for instructions on how to renew a driver’s license, a clock was broken, a library visitor upset that another person started reading his newspaper in the library, a package ordered and paid for online was not delivered and some individuals who were drunk asking for a ride home in a police car because there were no taxis.

The NPA has asked the public to phone the help hotline (#9110) for mundane requests that would otherwise deter police from responding to accidents and disasters.

Having foreigners as neighboors or just passsing by is not qualified to call 110, please remember that people.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

To paraphrase George Carlin: Just think of the intelligence of the average person. And then think that half the people are below that.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

In the land of passive agressive superior /inferiority complex panic attack xenophobia people asking them to not call 110 isn't going to be effective.

To non-urge the urgent and good luck with that one

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The basics, but some people do not understand that

0 ( +0 / -0 )

