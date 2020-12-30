Police assist local Kurdish community with Turkish-language newspaper

A police station in a city north of Tokyo is helping to integrate the local Kurdish community by publishing free newspapers in Turkish to provide easily accessible information that can keep residents safe and informed.

Since the 1990s, the city of Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture has seen its Kurdish population grow to the point that it is the largest in Japan.

From that time, Kurds began fleeing to Japan from Turkey due to crackdowns by the government, according to a supporters group.

A total of about 1,500 Kurds live in the industrial city, where a number of foreign residents have been working at small- and midsize manufacturers. Their presence and number inspired the idea of a free newspaper to further bring them into the community.

"We believe it would be reassuring (for them) to see a familiar language in a foreign country," said Hideaki Konno, a senior officer at the Kawaguchi police station.

Konno added they also wanted to send a message that the city's foreign residents are welcomed and looked after.

The police station started distributing monthly free newspapers in English and Chinese in 2017 after a police officer proposed providing multilingual information for foreign residents. The following year, a Turkish version was added, the police said.

Police officers fluent in foreign languages select the topics for the newspapers, such as how to prepare for a typhoon or how to be careful of petty crime.

The newspapers are then distributed to public facilities including the city hall and restaurants foreign residents frequent.

Tas Tevfik's restaurant "Happy Kebab" is one such place.

"(The papers) are helpful as some Kurds are not able to read Japanese," Tevfik said, adding, "We feel we are part of the community."

© KYODO