Police called out to investigate suspicious Santa in Wakayama

It’s Christmas time again in Japan, which means children everywhere are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Kris Kringle and his bag of toys for all the good girls and boys. It’s all enough to make anyone suddenly get filled with the Christmas spirit and go out to spread some cheer.

However, cheer in general has been in short order in recent years so whenever it presents itself, people aren’t so quick to take it at face value. That’s precisely why on December 18, police in the town of Yuasa in Wakayama Prefecture were called out to investigate a young man dressed as Santa Claus who was spotted handing out treats in front of Yuasa Municipal Elementary School.

The rogue Santa was first seen at approximately 4 p.m. on December 17 and reported to police by the town’s board of education. The following day police located the man and questioned him. As a result, they sent out an email announcing that the suspicious Santa was acting purely out of “goodwill” but reminded residents to remain vigilant to ensure public safety.

The incident attracted attention on social media and quickly spread around the country. Many comments online applauded taking action against strangers handing food out to children, while others lamented that society has come to a place where we have to drop a dime on Santa.

“That’s not goodwill. It’s potentially dangerous and a nuisance to others.”

“There are people who pass off illegal drugs as candy.”

“In this day and age, even Santa is suspect.”

“Even if he is sincere, he should know better these days.”

“There have been a lot of strange incidents recently, so people are on guard.”

“This is the most depressing news story I’ve heard in a while.”

“Did we forget about drug gummies? Cannabis gummies are regulated as narcotics.”

“If you want to hand out candy, get permission from the school first.”

It’s always interesting how people are quick to assume it would be illegal drugs like weed mixed in with the snacks, as if most drug fiends are sitting on a mountain of the stuff and have no problem giving it away for free rather than keep if for themselves. Even if the intent is simply to poison or intoxicate kids for some sick thrill, there are way easier ways to do it than procuring illicit narcotics in Japan.

But the point stands that there could have been anything in that food from the guy’s boogers to antifreeze, so, as sad a reflection on society as it is, it’s hard to argue with putting a stop to this guy’s impromptu generosity.

The last comment said it best that anyone who genuinely wants to play Santa should just go through the proper channels first. We’re sure they would be more than happy to set up a Santa event in front of the school with a willing volunteer. Heck, they’d probably even provide the food themselves.

Let’s practice safe Santa out there folks.

