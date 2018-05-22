Police launch expert group to discuss autonomous vehicle rules

A Nissan employee removes his hands from the steering wheel of a self-driving vehicle developed by Nissan and mobile gaming platform operator DeNA Co, during its media preview in Yokohama in February.

Japanese police on Tuesday launched a panel of experts it has tasked with discussing driving rules for autonomous vehicles, including a potential revision to the road traffic law.

Experts in law, social infrastructure and other areas will discuss specific issues to be resolved as firms move closer to commercializing self-driving cars for public roads. The government has recently compiled a policy outline for introducing mostly autonomous cars by 2025.

The panel is set to propose detailed rules such as how penalties apply for accidents and traffic law violations involving level 3 and 4 autonomous vehicles.

Level 3 autonomy allows drivers to move their attention from driving in specific situations while requiring them to take back control when the car requests it. A level 4 vehicle can drive itself without human input, even in emergencies.

The panel is expected to finalize its report by the end of the current fiscal year through March 2019.

It will discuss to what extent drivers can engage in other activities with their hands, such as eating or using a computer, while traveling in level 3 vehicles.

For vehicles with level 4 autonomy, the panel will consider how an operator should be penalized for traffic law violations such as a driverless bus jumping a stop light or exceeding the speed limit on a designated route. Level 5 vehicles have complete autonomy.

Another key agenda will be rules concerning a fleet of trucks "platooning" on expressways, including an appropriate speed for them to travel, the length of a platoon, and the distance between each truck.

Unmanned buses and taxis with autonomous driving technologies are expected to be particularly useful in areas of Japan where the population is shrinking. These areas are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain public transport networks due to the nation's aging and declining population.

In June last year, the National Police Agency compiled rules for testing driverless vehicles on public roads while they are monitored remotely.

Such trials have been conducted in Tokyo, Aichi, Ishikawa and Fukui prefectures.

In the city of Kasugai in Aichi Prefecture in February, the prefectural government and firms jointly tested an autonomous car in ordinary traffic on a 1-kilometer stretch of public road.

Detailed road data and traffic signs were stored in the tested car, which traveled at a speed of less than 15 km per hour, in the trial designed to see if a car traveling on the left-hand side of the road can safely turn left at a stop light.

The central Japan prefecture is considering introducing driverless taxis for elderly people.

SB Drive Corp., a subsidiary of Japanese information technology firm SoftBank Group Corp., tested earlier this year a self-driving bus on a public road near Tokyo's Haneda airport.

The company and All Nippon Airways Co. hope to introduce autonomous buses to carry flight crew and passengers at the airport after 2020.

Level 2 vehicles with partial automation that assists steering, acceleration and deceleration is the most sophisticated technology commonly available on vehicles traveling public roads in Japan.

