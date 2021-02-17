Police officer found dead in apparent suicide

A 29-year-old police sergeant died after apparently shooting himself in the head while in the toilet at Ushiku Police Station in Ibaraki Prefecture, on Wednesday.
The officer was found in the toilet on the fifth floor of the police station at around 10 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. His handgun was on the floor of the cubicle in which he was found.
Police said he arrived for work as usual on Wednesday morning but failed to show up at the meeting place for his scheduled patrol.
Although a suicide note was recovered from his locker, an Ibaraki Prefectural Police spokesperson declined to reveal its content.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
Ma-Hu
This is very sad. He was so young.
Sven Asai
Not so fast...lol Also those internal cases have to be investigated , preferably by external and neutral forces from a far away prefecture or the central police headquarter. He could be shot by someone else and placed there, the note could be fake with another person’s handwriting or placed afterwards or even replaced after the victim had thrown it away and canceled the suicide after talking with someone and so on. Private reasons, workplace reasons, who knows, there’s so much to explore left. There are really so countless many other possibilities, although most of them not highly probable, of course.