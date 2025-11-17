 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Police officer found dead in martial arts training room in Hyogo

0 Comments
KOBE

A 43-year-old male police officer was found bleeding from a head wound in a Hyogo Prefecture martial arts training room on Saturday night and was later pronounced dead, local authorities said.

A fellow police officer discovered the man around 9:35 p.m. in the facility located in the western Japan city of Akashi and called emergency services. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the authorities added.

As a handgun was found near the officer, investigators believe it may have been a self-inflicted injury. Police said the man, who was found lying on his back and wearing his uniform, was on night duty at the time.

The cause of the incident remains under examination, a senior police officer said, describing the incident as deeply regrettable.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo