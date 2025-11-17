Police officer found dead in martial arts training room in Hyogo

A 43-year-old male police officer was found bleeding from a head wound in a Hyogo Prefecture martial arts training room on Saturday night and was later pronounced dead, local authorities said.

A fellow police officer discovered the man around 9:35 p.m. in the facility located in the western Japan city of Akashi and called emergency services. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the authorities added.

As a handgun was found near the officer, investigators believe it may have been a self-inflicted injury. Police said the man, who was found lying on his back and wearing his uniform, was on night duty at the time.

The cause of the incident remains under examination, a senior police officer said, describing the incident as deeply regrettable.

