Police officer leaves gun in convenience store toilet

A 49-year-old police officer left a loaded gun in its holster in the toilet of a convenience store in Machida, Tokyo, on Sunday.

According to police, the officer, who is an assistant inspector with the fraud division, was in plainclothes at the time, Fuji TV reported. He entered the convenience store at around 8:30 a.m. and hung the holster on a hook on the wall.

Another customer found the gun about five minutes after the officer left and notified a store employee who called police. The gun had five bullets in it.

Police said the officer had completely forgotten about the gun when he left the convenience store.

Part of the officer’s duties was to patrol convenience stores to make sure elderly people weren’t using ATMs as part of fraudulent schemes by con artists pretending to be their relatives seeking money.

© Japan Today