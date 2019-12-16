Police officer leaves gun in convenience store toilet

A 49-year-old police officer left a loaded gun in its holster in the toilet of a convenience store in Machida, Tokyo, on Sunday.
According to police, the officer, who is an assistant inspector with the fraud division, was in plainclothes at the time, Fuji TV reported. He entered the convenience store at around 8:30 a.m. and hung the holster on a hook on the wall.
Another customer found the gun about five minutes after the officer left and notified a store employee who called police. The gun had five bullets in it.
Police said the officer had completely forgotten about the gun when he left the convenience store.
Part of the officer’s duties was to patrol convenience stores to make sure elderly people weren’t using ATMs as part of fraudulent schemes by con artists pretending to be their relatives seeking money.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
MSR Japan
WTF ?
Leaves a loaded gun in the conbini toilet ?
Part of his duties patrolling conbini ATMs looking for old people being scammed out of their savings, seems to me the guy was already being disciplined .
Now he should be patrolling the dustbins around the office making sure they are being emptied properly.
Incompetent much.
garypen
Again?
Tom
Shooting pistols is a fun hobby, but against the rules in Japan. Easy to forget things in a toilet. I left my backpack in one this morning and ran back to get it.
William77
Oh boy,another officer that forget his loaded gun,best thing is to fire him and never have him touch a gun.
Andrew Crisp
The last time a police officer left her gun in the toilets she was found to have also been working in the "redlight" industries as well - its gonna be interesting to read what happened here after the investigation is complete.