Police officer top dream job for boys in Japan; cake shop worker for girls

Police officer was the most desired profession for boys in Japan, while girls continued to prefer working in a cake shop or bakery, an annual survey of new elementary school entrants showed Thursday.
Kuraray Co, a supplier of synthetic leather used to make school backpacks, said it was the second straight year that boys entering elementary school in April chose police officer as their dream job, while cake or bread making has been the most popular occupation for girls for 28 consecutive years.
The survey covered buyers of its school backpacks. Responses came from 4,000 children, with 2,000 from each gender, and their parents.
Sports players ranked second for boys, followed by firefighters or rescue workers. For girls, the entertainment industry -- including jobs such as singer, model or performer -- ranked second, followed by jobs at ice cream shops.
Among girls, firefighter or rescue worker ranked a record-high 12th, with the company saying girls are increasingly drawn to jobs that help people.
Among boys who chose to become athletes, 52.2 percent picked soccer, with the sport as popular as ever compared with 2006.
The share of those who picked baseball was 21.2 percent, falling sharply from over 30 percent 20 years ago, as children have become more familiar with other sports such as basketball.
YouTubers, which have emerged as a popular choice in recent years, ranked seventh for boys and 17th for girls, both down from last year.
For parents, the job they most want for their children, for both boys and girls, was civil servant.© KYODO
15 Comments
Login to comment
kurisupisu
Let them dream on …
sakurasuki
Wait until they little bit older the answer they want to be Youtuber and streamer.
https://soranews24.com/2025/01/30/as-many-japanese-elementary-school-kids-want-to-be-vtubers-as-schoolteachers-in-survey/
https://www.dexerto.com/entertainment/survey-shows-japanese-kids-want-to-be-streamers-when-they-grow-up-not-doctors-3341008/
Asiaman7
“Come here young man, I bet you would love to be a strong policeman when you grow up!”
”And look at this beautiful princess! Wouldn’t you love to make shortcake?”
syniksan
Did they ask a bunch of 5 year olds?
Monty
YouTubers, which have emerged as a popular choice in recent years, ranked seventh for boys and 17th for girls, both down from last year.
Good to hear that!
The world doesn't need more Youtubers who spread their Nonsens all over Youtube.
I like Youtube, but these days more more idiots do upload their stupid contents, just to get clicks.
Better become a Police officer and protect the people from all the crazy guys who are walking the streets.
Cake shop staff sounds also nice and a safe work...as long as humans exists, cakes will be always required.
P_C
another country's children aim a bit differently . . . preferring careers in STEM fields with astronauts, scientists, doctors, and professors overwhelmingly leading the way.
can you guess the country? CHINA
ADK99
@P_C they are 6-year olds, almost none of them will actually end up working as policemen or cake shop workers!
commanteer
They are first graders. This is normalFrankly, I would be a little concerned if my first grader said, "I want to be a certified public accountant."
Ryokai
@P_C, I agree, a lot of Chinese girls want to become engineers and a good choice too. Not sure how Japan dropped the ball on this.
shogun36
definitely.
I mean, what is the actual job?
Sit at a koban desk all day and sleep, play with your phone, pretend to do some typing on the internet, hassle teenagers on bikes once a month, ride around in a cruiser once a week, do some sexual harassment every now and then, bother foreigners every day for no reason, etc etc.
And then get paid for that? Who wouldn't want that job?
blackpassenger
Meanwhile, my six year old daughter here in Kobe has wanted to be an astronaut, a pilot, a doctor, a dentist, a dog groomer and a teacher since 4 years old.
wanderlust
Open questionnaire, or choose from 10 options? Makes a huge difference.
Sh1mon M4sada
In my neighbourhood, youtubing still number 1.
iron man
School entrants! Being commented on by professionally qualified posters. Shame on all you-tubers. should know better at your age?
SDCA
I wanted to be a pilot/ engineer in elementary. "sighs in boring office job staring at myself in the mirror"