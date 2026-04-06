Police officer top dream job for boys in Japan; cake shop worker for girls

Police officer was the most desired profession for boys in Japan, while girls continued to prefer working in a cake shop or bakery, an annual survey of new elementary school entrants showed Thursday.

Kuraray Co, a supplier of synthetic leather used to make school backpacks, said it was the second straight year that boys entering elementary school in April chose police officer as their dream job, while cake or bread making has been the most popular occupation for girls for 28 consecutive years.

Image: iStock/lechatnoir

The survey covered buyers of its school backpacks. Responses came from 4,000 children, with 2,000 from each gender, and their parents.

Sports players ranked second for boys, followed by firefighters or rescue workers. For girls, the entertainment industry -- including jobs such as singer, model or performer -- ranked second, followed by jobs at ice cream shops.

Among girls, firefighter or rescue worker ranked a record-high 12th, with the company saying girls are increasingly drawn to jobs that help people.

Among boys who chose to become athletes, 52.2 percent picked soccer, with the sport as popular as ever compared with 2006.

The share of those who picked baseball was 21.2 percent, falling sharply from over 30 percent 20 years ago, as children have become more familiar with other sports such as basketball.

YouTubers, which have emerged as a popular choice in recent years, ranked seventh for boys and 17th for girls, both down from last year.

For parents, the job they most want for their children, for both boys and girls, was civil servant.

© KYODO