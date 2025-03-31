Police officer under 20 apparently attempts suicide with gun in police station toilet

A male police officer under the age of 20 was found lying on a toilet cubicle floor, bleeding from a bullet wound to the head, at a police station on Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday in an apparent suicide attempt.

The officer’s handgun, which had been fired once, was on the floor under him, TV Asahi reported, adding that the officer is in a critical condition and unconscious.

According to police, the officer was found face down at around 8:20 a.m. in the toilet on the 4th floor of Kanagawa Prefectural Police Miyamae Police Station in Miyamae Ward, Kawasaki City. The officer worked in the Community Affairs Division.

Police said they are investigating to see if the officer had any problems at work or in his personal life.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

