Police search along the Daiya River in Nikko on Tuesday. Photo: KYODO
national

Police resume search for missing French woman in Nikko

UTSUNOMIYA

Local police on Tuesday resumed their search for a French female tourist who went missing in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, late last month.

Around 20 personnel, including some in wetsuits, searched for Tiphaine Veron, 36, along the Daiya River near a lodging house she stayed in during a trip to the popular tourist city in Tochigi Prefecture north of Tokyo.

According to the police, Veron intended to spend two nights in Nikko from July 28. She is believed to have walked out of the inn on the morning of July 29 but did not return. Her suitcase and passport were left at the inn.

According to her family, Veron has epilepsy. Her sister posted a photo on Twitter of a letter addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron written by their mother asking for assistance in finding Veron.

Veron is 165 centimeters tall and has light brown hair, according to the police.

